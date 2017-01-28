Kiran's moves from Westheimer Road to Richmond Avenue Morning News Kiran's moves from Westheimer Road to Richmond Avenue The cultural culinary imprint of chef Kiran Verma in Houston will continue in Houston but in a brand new location.

Before the Highland Village shopping district was known for the Apple Store, the restaurant Kiran's was well-established just beyond the railroad tracks on Westheimer Road near Mid Lane and serving loyal customers for several years.

Verma was forced to close the restaurant on Westheimer in mid-2016 because the office building where it was located was scheduled to be demolished to be replaced by a new development.

Just in time for the flood of people visiting Houston for Super Bowl LI, Kiran's opened its newly-constructed location on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on Richmond Avenue, not too far from the FOX 26 studio and adjacent to Greenway Plaza.

In addition to lunch and dinner service, Kiran's offers bar and afternoon tea service on weekdays.

FOX 26 Morning News is the first television station inside Kiran's with a visit from food segment contributor Cleverley Stone.

One of chef Verma's most popular dishes is her roasted beet salad, which she demonstrates how to prepare with help from Cleverley.