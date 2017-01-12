Galveston Restaurant Week until Jan. 22 Morning News Galveston Restaurant Week until Jan. 22 Galveston Restaurant Week, which began on Jan. 7, ends on Jan. 22 , 2017, and includes more than 30 participating restaurants on the island. The event will not require any tickets or passes. Visitors can support the event by dining out and taking advantage of specially-priced menu items.

New for the 2017 edition of the event, visitors can try two- and/or three-course dinners priced from $20 to $35 while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches are priced from $10 to no more than $20.

Taquilo's Tex-Mex Cantina and Saltwater Grill, both located on Postoffice Street, are among the participating restaurants.

As part of the annual event, supporters can take part in the Galveston Restaurant Week #CelebrateDelicious Photo Contest and vote in the 4th Annual Restaurant of the Year contest.