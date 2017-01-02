Moving forward into the New Year means letting go of the past Morning News Moving forward into the New Year means letting go of the past For many, this year is an especially daunting one to face. Perhaps you’re feeling drained or fearful of the year ahead. The past year was filled with politics, stress, distressful rhetoric and an uncanny sense of being separate as a country, community and family. You may be grieving the loss of a friends, family and people who brought you comfort in the year past and somehow letting go of them as part of 2016 leaves you feeling more vulnerable and insecure as you look forward to 2017.

For many, this year is an especially daunting one to face. Perhaps you’re feeling drained or fearful of the year ahead. The past year was filled with politics, stress, distressful rhetoric and an uncanny sense of being separate as a country, community and family. You may be grieving the loss of a friends, family and people who brought you comfort in the year past and somehow letting go of them as part of 2016 leaves you feeling more vulnerable and insecure as you look forward to 2017.

Much as you’d like you cannot hang on to the old year, or times before. Life goes on, relationships change, careers move forward and children grow up. You too must continue to learn new things, take on new challenges and grow into the person you’re meant to become. In order to do that you have to remember the past, enjoy the present and move forward into the future.

If you’re digging in your heels and holding on to grudges, hurts and pains from these suggestions can help you let go and move forward more effortlessly.