Melissa Wilson's goodbye message to Michelle Merhar

HOUSTON (FOX26) - Thursday, December 22 is Michelle Merhar's last day at FOX 26. She's leaving the business to become a stay at home mom. Here is Melissa Wilson's message to Michelle
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX26) - Thursday, December 22 is Michelle Merhar's last day at FOX 26. She's leaving the business to become a stay at home mom. Here is Melissa Wilson's message to Michelle
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.