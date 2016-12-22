Melissa Wilson's goodbye message to Michelle Merhar

Melissa's message to Michelle Merhard

Posted:Dec 22 2016 07:41AM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 07:41AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX26) - Thursday, December 22 is Michelle Merhar's last day at FOX 26. She's leaving the business to become a stay at home mom. Here is Melissa Wilson's message to Michelle


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston