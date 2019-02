- All of the contestants on season one of The Masked Singer were revealed last night during the finale, with the winner being announced as the Monster. As the Monster's costume came off, the judges were shocked to find out it was none other than Grammy award-winning rapper T-Pain!

Runner-up Peacock was revealed to be Donny Osmond, and the Bee turned out to be "Empress of Soul", Gladys Knight.

The first season of the hit show took home impressive ratings for the finale episode, attracting a total of over 10 million viewers, crowning it the highest rated new show of the 2018-19 season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The show was filmed last year, so keeping the details under wraps in the era of social media was a challenge for producers. However, the big reveal remained a shock for many, even those who knew the outcome from the pilot episode.

The Masked Singer has been renewed for a second season, with a premiere date to be determined.