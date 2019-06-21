< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/-dreaming-of-you-tribute-inspired-by-selena-at-white-oak-music-hall">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413978053"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:46AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413978053" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The 4th annual "Dreaming of You" A Tribute Inspired by Selena celebrates Latin culture with art, dance, music and more.</p><p>All ages are invited to the event at White Oak Music Hall on June 21 at 6 p.m.</p><p>The festival will also feature a Selena Look-a-Like contest, vendors and a special musical tribute to Selena.</p><p>"We have created an experience that gives Houston something more than a cover band playing Selena songs, we unite our community, partners, artists, musicians, and fans from all walks of like for a special evening celebrating the music, and life of Selena while showcasing our vibrant culture," <a href="https://wl.seetickets.us/event/4th-Annual-Dreaming-of-You-A-Tribute-Inspired-by-Selena/384453?afflky=WhiteOakMusicHall&_ga=2.24880058.1287834031.1561118981-1655127196.1561118981">the event description reads.</a></p><p>Tickets are still available for those who wish to attend. <a href="https://www.whiteoakmusichall.com/4th-annual-dreaming-of-you-a-tribute-inspired-by-selena/">Click here for more details.</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Morning News Stories delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston&#39;s Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo, I have a friend who keeps dating guys who are going nowhere, how can I encourage her to do better for herself? Liz</p><p>Liz, sometimes there is little you can do to help a friend make better choices. We choose people who we feel are at our level and if she continually chooses people that aren’t good for her that may be reflective of how she feels about herself. These suggestions may help her see herself in a more positive light and although she may not follow your advice she’ll know you care.</p><p>Hi Mary Jo, We recently adopted my niece from my sister who couldn’t keep them. Lately she is acting out. What do you suggest? Tywana</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/woodcraft-of-houston-offering-summer-classes" title="Woodcraft of Houston offering summer classes" data-articleId="413526860" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Learning_woodworking__Classes_available__0_7418898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Learning_woodworking__Classes_available__0_7418898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Learning_woodworking__Classes_available__0_7418898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Learning_woodworking__Classes_available__0_7418898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Learning_woodworking__Classes_available__0_7418898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Ruben Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodcraft of Houston offering summer classes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ruben Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You can learn the art of woodworking before the end of the summer. Classes are in session at Woodcraft of Houston.</p><p>Students can take lessons on skills like basic pen turning, flat blade sharpening, using a scroll saw or bandsaw, and knife making.</p><p>Learn more about the classes by clicking here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/healthworks/report-suicide-rates-among-us-adolescents-are-at-a-20-year-high" title="Report: Suicide rates among U.S. adolescents are at a 20-year high" data-articleId="413531042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Report__Suicide_rates_among_U_S__adolesc_0_7419240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Report__Suicide_rates_among_U_S__adolesc_0_7419240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Report__Suicide_rates_among_U_S__adolesc_0_7419240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Report__Suicide_rates_among_U_S__adolesc_0_7419240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Report__Suicide_rates_among_U_S__adolesc_0_7419240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Suicide rates among U.S. adolescents are at a 20-year high</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sally MacDonald, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:12AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new report out on Tuesday shows that suicide rates among teens and young adults are at a 20-year high. The largest increase reported was among teenage boys -- up by 21 percent in just one year.</p><p>Dr. Mariam Wahby, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Memorial Hermann Behavioral Health Services, spoke about the signs parents should look for and how they can help.</p><p>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Morning News Stories</h3>
</header> 