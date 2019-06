- The 4th annual "Dreaming of You" A Tribute Inspired by Selena celebrates Latin culture with art, dance, music and more.

All ages are invited to the event at White Oak Music Hall on June 21 at 6 p.m.

The festival will also feature a Selena Look-a-Like contest, vendors and a special musical tribute to Selena.

"We have created an experience that gives Houston something more than a cover band playing Selena songs, we unite our community, partners, artists, musicians, and fans from all walks of like for a special evening celebrating the music, and life of Selena while showcasing our vibrant culture," the event description reads.

Tickets are still available for those who wish to attend. Click here for more details.