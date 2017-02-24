First female ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

- Lots of big changes are coming for the "Greatest Show on Earth," including one that took 146 years to make.

For the first time in the history of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, a female ringmaster will run things.

Kristen Michelle Wilson took the role at the end of 2016. With a booming voice and an electrifying personality, Wilson plays the role very well.

Watch video and meet the female ringmaster



"That's genuinely my personality, great part about the job I'm not playing a role. I'm Kristen and I play myself. It's just the grand version of myself. I could not be more honored this is the greatest thrill of my life," she told FOX 5 News.

Along with shattering the ceiling or should we say the big top, Wilson hopes she can be an inspiration to others.

"It's really has been so joyful to be able to show women and young girls that we can do anything we can do," Wilson said. "We can be large, proud and in charge and still be feminine!"

There have been 38 men before her and at number 39 she will be the last Ringmaster for the circus.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus has made some big changes; first dropping the elephants and then surprising everyone by announcing it's closing its tent for good.

Bittersweet-for the woman who just got the job of a lifetime!

"I definitely remember my first circus. I was like 4 years old and I remember the bright light color and energy! When I saw the ring master I said--that's the type of person I want to be," Wilson told FOX 5.

And it's your last time to see the Greatest Show on Earth. You can catch their last performance at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth . The show runs from Feb 23 - March 5. Tickets start at about $25.

NEXT ARTICLE: Atlanta jazz singer carries on soulful legacy