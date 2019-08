- Did you know that the legal age you can be charged with crimes in Texas is 10? Offenses can occur at school, away from school and through electronic means such as social media.

Bullying behavior can have lasting social, academic and criminal consequences.

The following conduct can be a crime and/or warrant disciplinary action at school:

• Physically hitting or assaulting someone

• Harassment including:

• Excessive texts/messages/calls

• Obscene texts/messages/calls

• Racial or gender slurs

• Threats of harm to you, your family or property

• Making violent threats (even if you’re joking)

• To your school such as shootings and bomb threats

• That cause emergency services to respond

• That prevent or interrupt the school day, transportation or communications

• That puts a person or the public in fear for their safety

• Death threats

• Telling someone to harm themselves

• Inappropriate pictures (Sexting)

• Taking a photo of someone in a place where they expect privacy such as bathroom or locker room

• If you are under 18 and take a picture/video of yourself

• If share a picture/video of yourself or someone else

• You are in possession of a picture/video (even if you did not ask for it)

• You coerce, threaten or extort someone to send you a picture/video

• Stalking someone

• Committing hate crimes