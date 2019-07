- The Harris Center is the largest mental health and developmental disability care center in Texas. The Center provides services and supports that are as high quality, efficient, and cost effective as possible such that persons with mental disabilities may live with dignity as fully functioning, participating and contributing members of our community, regardless of their ability to pay.

CRISIS LINE

713-970-7000 Select Option 1

Patient Assistance Line

713-970-7000 Select Option 2

Services provided are determined by diagnosis, symptoms and functioning at home and in the community.

Mental health assessment

Medication-related services

Routine case management

Intensive case management

Parent and child behavior-management skills training

Counseling (Cognitive Behavior Therapy)

Parent partners (peer support for parents)

Crisis management

Juvenile Justice mental health services ( Institutional and community

Service Center Locations

Southwest Community Service Center - 9401 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Southeast Community Service Center - 5901 Long Drive, Houston

Northwest Community Service Center - 3737 Dacoma, Houston

Northeast Community Service Center - 7200 North Loop East Freeway, Houston

No appointment is needed, walk-ins are processed until daily slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis Monday to Friday from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

For more information: The Harris Center