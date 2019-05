House Bill 2227 by State Representative Gene Wu from District 137 (D - Houston) has been advanced to the Senate after overwhelming bipartisan passage in the House.

The legislation relates to the loss of benefits by retired teachers who resume service after their retirement.

Texas Retirement System (TRS) has strict guidelines surrounding retired teachers returning to work during their first 12 months of retirement. As the law currently stands, teachers cannot return to work full-time without a penalty to their pension, unless they take 12 months off.