A Chick-fil-A employee working the drive-thru in in Chula Vista, Calif., is being celebrated for springing into action and saving a man's life, an act he credits to his faith in God.
When Tauya Nenguke, a 22-year-old team leader, noticed something suspicious going on across the parking lot last Wednesday night, he handed off his iPad to a co-worker and sprinted over to make sure everything was alright, FOX 5 reported .
What Nenguke found was a 20-year-old man going into cardiac arrest on the ground, surrounded by friends trying to perform CPR, according to Cheryl Shields, director of marketing and community relations for Eastlake Terraces Chick-fil-A, who shared the story on Facebook.