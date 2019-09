- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after being electrocuted while what's left of Imelda swept through southwest Texas.

According to the sheriff's office, Hunter Morrison drowned to death after being electrocuted. Morrison's family said he was trying to move his horse when he was electrocuted.

Morrison's family reported the incident on Facebook after getting multiple calls and false reports about Morrison trying to rescue people instead of his horse.

Read the family's full statement below: