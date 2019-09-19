An Arizona gun store turned Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's bold calls for gun confiscation into a frenzy of sales, as its owner told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that the "Beto Special" for AR-15s and other rifles sold out in four hours.

Matt Boggs, owner of Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe, told host Heather Childers that he wasn't intending to make a political statement, but got the idea for a special sale after seeing the former Texas congressman's comments on Facebook.

"I said, maybe I'll sell 20 rifles and see what happens. We're a really small store, so just the attention we've gotten from this whole thing and the positive response has been amazing," said Boggs, who previously announced the sale of discounted AR-15s and other similar rifles for $350.