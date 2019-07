- Her story is a tale of survival and strength. Sabrina Greenlee, mother of Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, suffered a vicious attack in 2002. She was blinded after a woman threw a combination of bleach and drain cleaner in our face. The woman, had a connection to Sabrinas then boyfriend.

She did not let it keep her down, she had to survive and thrive for her four children.

Sabrina wanted to help other women and families so she founded the SMOOOTH organization. Her passion for her community and helping others has been a catalyst for many domestic violence awareness programs and projects.

Over the weekend, she reported some very deserving women from a local area shelter with a day of pampering.

Her son DeAndre has taken it upon himself to use his platform to help his mother, and has partnered with H-E-B for the #hopkinswatsonchallenge sushi challenge. HEB donates five dollars for every challenge to her organization.