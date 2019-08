- Every 7 seconds a child is bullied.

Signs a child is being bullied:

Unexplainable injuries

Lost or destroyed clothing, books, electronics, or jewelry

Frequent headaches or stomach aches, feeling sick or faking illness

Changes in eating habits, like suddenly skipping meals or binge eating. Kids may come home from school hungry because they did not eat lunch.

Difficulty sleeping or frequent nightmares

Declining grades, loss of interest in schoolwork, or not wanting to go to school

Sudden loss of friends or avoidance of social situations

Feelings of helplessness or decreased self esteem

Self-destructive behaviors such as running away from home, harming themselves, or talking about suicide

If you know someone in serious distress or danger, don’t ignore the problem. Get help right away.

Signs a child is bullying others:

Get into physical or verbal fights

Have friends who bully others

Are increasingly aggressive

Get sent to the principal’s office or to detention frequently

Have unexplained extra money or new belongings

Blame others for their problems

Don’t accept responsibility for their actions

Are competitive and worry about their reputation or popularity

Bullying is any unwanted aggressive behavior by another youth or a group, who are not siblings or current dating partners, involving an observed or perceived power imbalance and is repeated multiple times or is highly likely to be repeated. Bullying may inflict harm or distress on the targeted youth including physical, psychological, social or educational harm,

Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place using electronic technology to harass, threaten embarrass, or target another person. It can be harsher since it is far-reaching and can take away a sense of safety at home.

PARENTS

• Discuss values and expectations regularly

• Talk to your child about using good manners online and not sharing personal information

• Be a role model to your child and remember that children will see what you do before they hear what you say

• Safeguard all electronic devices by adjusting settings such as privacy and filters

• Teach your child how to block and report anyone who reaches out to them privately, makes them feel uncomfortable and/or asks for personal information

• Monitor your child’s internet usage – it’s not an invasion of privacy, it’s your duty as a parent

If your child is bullied:

• Support your child and listen without judgment

• Gather all the details and ask to see any evidence

• Contact and work with the school to help resolve the problem, ask to see their policies

When bullying becomes a crime

STUDENTS

It is never your fault if you are victimized!

• Inform your school, police or Crime Stoppers of unsafe situations

• Block and tell a trusted adult if anyone reaches out privately, asks for personal information/pictures or makes you feel unconformable or unsafe

• Remember that anything you post online will stay online indefinitely, even if your accounts are private

If you are bullied:

• Do not respond or retaliate!

• Save evidence such as screenshots and document any incidents of wrongdoing

• Report! To a trusted adult, police or Crime Stoppers

• Avoid being alone in the hall, bathroom or walking home

Be a friend:

• Support those who are being bullied, whether you know them or not, on and offline

• Don’t join in just to fit in

• Tell bullies to stop (if you feel safe to do so)

• Report! To a trusted adult, police or Crime Stoppers