- A local University of Houston graduate is bringing luxury to your everyday picnic. Picnics in the City is a new company in the Houston area offering themed picnics indoors or outdoors.

Picnics last for 2 hours & come with the complete set up. you can also add food and drinks from their specialty menu along with additional à la cart items such as a Teepee & games.

Picnics can be for more than two people, and they even have Glamping, glamorous camping.

Their website is coming soon for now you can go to their Instagram page @picnicsinthecity & they’re very good about responding to direct messages.