- Authorities say a 2-year-old is in critical condition after being left unattended in a pool.

Deputies say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Windcross County in Katy.

Authorities say the adults went to get towels to dry off and kids went to the pool.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital. Investigators are en route to the scene.