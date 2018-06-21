TMZ: Rapper arrested after brief chase in Coweta County

- Rapper and reality TV star Jim Jones was arrested in Coweta County Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, Jim Jones, whose legal name is Joseph Guillermo Jones, was a backseat passenger in a car Coweta County deputies pulled over after a brief chase.

The 41-year-old was arrested for possession of drugs and a handgun.

In the report, sheriff’s deputies said when they tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off, and deputies gave chase.

According to TMZ's report during the chase, the car struck a deputy's vehicle and finally stopped.

Jones and three others were in the car.

After a search, deputies said they found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet among other drugs along with two loaded pistols and cash.