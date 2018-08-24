The Balloon Room art exhibit opens in Houston

- Walking around The Balloon Room at The Revaire, you will find nothing but good vibes and big, big balloons.

"You work your way through the rainbow and it’s an interactive exhibit, so you can walk through the clouds, you can take umbrellas and take fun pictures in front of everything," says Katie Nolet, co-founder and co-owner of Houston-based BAB. "We’ve had a lot of families come through.”

The Balloon Room at The Revaire is a pop-up exhibit that is not meant to be popped, yet adults and children can still play in each piece and of course, snap pictures for social media.

"This is just really neat, it’s really beautiful," says Lacee Wilke. "You are kind of introduced with the balloons on the outside and then kind of the art piece in the front, so it’s neat. I’m excited to walk around and see the rest of it.”

“We wanted to bring a really cool event to Houston," adds Nolet. "Houston doesn’t get a lot of events like this. You see them in New York, you see them in L.A., so we had a good platform. "We’ve been in business for three years. We have thousands of customers already, so we wanted open our doors and show people installations that they have never seen before.”

While one room goes through stages of weather, another is full of different emotions. Then of course, there are word walls, disco balls and even unicorns.

One thing is for sure though and that is everyone who visits leaves with a smile on their face.

“Katie (Nolet) is a good friend of mine and I think she worked so hard on this and we are so proud of her,” says Angelina Hsieh.

"This is awesome," says Brenda Sosa. "It’s definitely awesome to even know that it’s female, young female-like business, that’s what makes it the best”.

Tickets for the exhibit sold out on Friday evening but if you would like more information on the company, click here.