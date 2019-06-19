< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TEEN CHOICE 2019 Announces First Wave of Nominees addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment/teen-choice-2019-announces-first-wave-of-nominees" addthis:title="TEEN CHOICE 2019 Announces First Wave of Nominees"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413556975.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413556975");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413556975-413571538"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TEEN CHOICE 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>TEEN CHOICE 2019</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413556975-413571538" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/teenchoiceimage_1560969538340_7420011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TEEN CHOICE 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>TEEN CHOICE 2019</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413556975" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>(FOX PUBLICITY)</strong> TEEN CHOICETM 2019, the summer’s hottest LIVE show, is back with a brand-new wave of nominees. Celebrate the year’s hottest teen stars in television, music, film, sports, comedy and social media when the star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.</p> <p>Box office blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” leads the TEEN CHOICE 2019 film category with nine nominations, followed by “Aladdin” with five nominations. “Captain Marvel,” “Aquaman” and “Crazy Rich Asians” earned four nominations each. Leading the television category with five nods each are fan favorites “Riverdale,” “The Flash” and “Shadowhunters,” followed by “Arrow” with four nominations. Musical artist Lil Nas X tops the music category with five nominations. Post Malone follows with four nominations. Host(s), performers, presenters and additional nominees will be announced soon.</p> <p>Voting is officially open as of 9:00 AM PT today through Tuesday, June 25, at 9:00 AM PT via <a name="_Hlk11749539"></a><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__fox.tv_TCA19&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=0zEW8jhrPIE2r-KeygqEI94ViRey4NKxfYUMWqoIbfk&e=">https://fox.tv/TCA19</a> and Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2019 Wave One nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE 2019 nominee per Tweet. </p> <p>For voting rules and more information, visit <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.fox.com_teen-2Dchoice_rules&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=R4YfvqrYa1vFUBHH-zwYCwWBlPu97jI6nLyEDENmFC8&e=">fox.com/teen-choice/rules</a> and FAQs at <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.fox.com_teen-2Dchoice_faqs&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=Bf__5VyPauzIQ62yeU4tyMTbwRXmSPmcNKwsdUXtgg0&e=">fox.com/teen-choice/faqs</a>.</p> <p>Following are “Wave One” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2019:</p> <p>MOVIES</p> <p><strong>Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)</strong></p> <p>“Ant-Man and the Wasp”</p> <p>“Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>“Bumblebee”</p> <p>“Captain Marvel”</p> <p>“Men in Black: International”</p> <p>“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)</strong></p> <p>Chris Evans – “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Chris Hemsworth – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”</p> <p>John Cena – “Bumblebee”</p> <p>Paul Rudd – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Samuel L. Jackson – “Captain Marvel”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)</strong></p> <p>Brie Larson – “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Evangeline Lilly – “Ant-Man and the Wasp”</p> <p>Hailee Steinfeld – “Bumblebee”</p> <p>Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Tessa Thompson – "Men in Black: International”</p> <p>Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovie)</strong></p> <p>“Aladdin”</p> <p>“Aquaman”</p> <p>“Dark Phoenix”</p> <p>“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”</p> <p>“Mary Poppins Returns”</p> <p>“Shazam!”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActor)</strong></p> <p>James McAvoy – “Dark Phoenix”</p> <p>Jason Momoa – “Aquaman”</p> <p>Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Mary Poppins Returns”</p> <p>Mena Massoud – “Aladdin”</p> <p>Will Smith – “Aladdin”</p> <p>Zachary Levi – “Shazam!”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyMovieActress)</strong></p> <p>Amber Heard – “Aquaman”</p> <p>Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”</p> <p>Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”</p> <p>Keira Knightley – “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”</p> <p>Naomi Scott – “Aladdin”</p> <p>Sophie Turner – “Dark Phoenix”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)</strong></p> <p>“After”</p> <p>“Bohemian Rhapsody”</p> <p>“Breakthrough”</p> <p>“Five Feet Apart”</p> <p>“The Hate U Give”</p> <p>“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)</strong></p> <p>Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”</p> <p>Cole Sprouse – “Five Feet Apart”</p> <p>Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After”</p> <p>Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”</p> <p>Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”</p> <p>Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)</strong></p> <p>Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”</p> <p>Chrissy Metz – “Breakthrough”</p> <p>Haley Lu Richardson – “Five Feet Apart”</p> <p>Josephine Langford – “After”</p> <p>Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”</p> <p>Lana Condor – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)</strong></p> <p>“Crazy Rich Asians”</p> <p>“Instant Family”</p> <p>“Isn’t It Romantic”</p> <p>“Little”</p> <p>“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”</p> <p>“The Perfect Date”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)</strong></p> <p>Henry Golding – “Crazy Rich Asians”</p> <p>Kevin Hart – “Night School”</p> <p>Liam Hemsworth – “Isn’t It Romantic”</p> <p>Mark Wahlberg – “Instant Family”</p> <p>Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”</p> <p>Ryan Reynolds – “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)</strong></p> <p>Awkwafina – “Crazy Rich Asians”</p> <p>Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”</p> <p>Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date”</p> <p>Marsai Martin – “Little”</p> <p>Rebel Wilson – “Isn’t It Romantic”</p> <p>Tiffany Haddish – “Night School”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)</strong></p> <p>Johnny Depp – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”</p> <p>Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame”</p> <p>Jude Law – “Captain Marvel”</p> <p>Mark Strong – “Shazam!”</p> <p>Marwan Kenzari – “Aladdin”</p> <p>Patrick Wilson – “Aquaman”</p> <p> </p> <p>TELEVISION</p> <p><strong>Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“Good Trouble”</p> <p>“Marvel’s Runaways”</p> <p>“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists</p> <p>“Riverdale”</p> <p>“Star”</p> <p>“The Resident”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)</strong></p> <p>Adam Huber – “Dynasty”</p> <p>Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”</p> <p>Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”</p> <p>K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”</p> <p>Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”</p> <p>Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)</strong></p> <p>Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”</p> <p>Cierra Ramirez – “Good Trouble”</p> <p>Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”</p> <p>Maia Mitchell – “Good Trouble”</p> <p>Ryan Destiny – “Star”</p> <p>Sofia Carson – “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“Charmed”</p> <p>“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”</p> <p>“Legacies”</p> <p>“Shadowhunters”</p> <p>“Supernatural”</p> <p>“The 100”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActor)</strong></p> <p>Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”</p> <p>Bob Morley – “The 100”</p> <p>Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”</p> <p>Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”</p> <p>Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural”</p> <p>Ross Lynch – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiFantasyTVActress)</strong></p> <p>Danielle Rose Russell – “Legacies”</p> <p>Ellen Page – “The Umbrella Academy”</p> <p>Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters”</p> <p>Kiernan Shipka – “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”</p> <p>Melonie Diaz – “Charmed”</p> <p>Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“Arrow”</p> <p>“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”</p> <p>“Gotham”</p> <p>“MacGyver”</p> <p>“Supergirl”</p> <p>“The Flash”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)</strong></p> <p>Ben McKenzie – “Gotham”</p> <p>Brandon Routh – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”</p> <p>Brenton Thwaites – “Titans”</p> <p>Grant Gustin – “The Flash”</p> <p>Lucas Till – “MacGyver”</p> <p>Stephen Amell – “Arrow”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)</strong></p> <p>Candice Patton – “The Flash”</p> <p>Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”</p> <p>Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”</p> <p>Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest”</p> <p>Jessica Alba – “L.A.’s Finest”</p> <p>Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“black-ish”</p> <p>“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”</p> <p>“Fuller House”</p> <p>“Jane the Virgin”</p> <p>“One Day at a Time”</p> <p>“The Big Bang Theory”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)</strong></p> <p>Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”</p> <p>Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”</p> <p>Daniel Radcliffe – “Miracle Workers”</p> <p>Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”</p> <p>Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”</p> <p>Marcel Ruiz – “One Day at a Time”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)</strong></p> <p>Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”</p> <p>Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”</p> <p>Kaley Cuoco – “The Big Bang Theory”</p> <p>Nina Dobrev – “Fam”</p> <p>Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”</p> <p>Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)</strong></p> <p>Adam Scott – “The Good Place”</p> <p>Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”</p> <p>Jon Cryer – “Supergirl”</p> <p>Luke Baines – “Shadowhunters”</p> <p>Sarah Carter – “The Flash”</p> <p>Sea Shimooka – “Arrow”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“America’s Got Talent”</p> <p>“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”</p> <p>“Lip Sync Battle”</p> <p>“Queer Eye”</p> <p>“The Masked Singer”</p> <p>“The Voice”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)</strong></p> <p>“All That”</p> <p>“Beverly Hills, 90210”</p> <p>“Friends”</p> <p>“Moesha”</p> <p>“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”</p> <p>“The Office”</p> <p> </p> <p>MUSIC</p> <p><strong>Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)</strong></p> <p>Ed Sheeran</p> <p>Khalid</p> <p>Lil Nas X</p> <p>Post Malone</p> <p>Shawn Mendes</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)</strong></p> <p>Ariana Grande</p> <p>Billie Eilish</p> <p>Cardi B</p> <p>Halsey</p> <p>Lauren Jauregui</p> <p>Taylor Swift</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup) </strong></p> <p>5 Seconds of Summer</p> <p>Jonas Brothers</p> <p>Panic! At The Disco</p> <p>PRETTYMUCH</p> <p>The Chainsmokers</p> <p>Why Don’t We</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)</strong></p> <p>Brett Young</p> <p>Dan + Shay</p> <p>Kacey Musgraves</p> <p>Kane Brown</p> <p>Kelsea Ballerini</p> <p>Thomas Rhett</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)</strong></p> <p>Bad Bunny</p> <p>Becky G.</p> <p>CNCO</p> <p>Daddy Yankee</p> <p>J Balvin</p> <p>Maluma</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)</strong></p> <p>Cardi B</p> <p>Drake</p> <p>Nicki Minaj</p> <p>Normani</p> <p>Post Malone</p> <p>Travis Scott</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)</strong></p> <p>AJR</p> <p>Cage the Elephant</p> <p>Imagine Dragons</p> <p>lovelytheband</p> <p>Panic! At The Disco</p> <p>twenty one pilots</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)</strong></p> <p>Ariana Grande – “7 rings”</p> <p>Billie Eilish – “bad guy”</p> <p>Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”</p> <p>Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”</p> <p>Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”</p> <p>Halsey – “Nightmare”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)</strong></p> <p>Khalid – “Better”</p> <p>Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”</p> <p>Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”</p> <p>Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”</p> <p>Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”</p> <p>Post Malone – “Wow.”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)</strong></p> <p>Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”</p> <p>BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”</p> <p>5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”</p> <p>Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”</p> <p>Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”</p> <p>Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)</strong></p> <p>Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”</p> <p>Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”</p> <p>Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”</p> <p>Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”</p> <p>Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”</p> <p>Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)</strong></p> <p>Maren Morris – “GIRL”</p> <p>Kane Brown – “Good as You”</p> <p>Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her”</p> <p>Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”</p> <p>Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”</p> <p>Dan + Shay – “Speechless”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)</strong></p> <p>Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”</p> <p>The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”</p> <p>Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”</p> <p>Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”</p> <p>Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”</p> <p>The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)</strong></p> <p>Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – “Baila Baila Baila”</p> <p>ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – “Con Altura”</p> <p>Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry – “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”</p> <p>Bad Bunny (feat. Drake) – “MIA”</p> <p>CNCO – “Pretend”</p> <p>Nicky Jam & Ozuna – “Te Robaré”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceR&BHipHopSong)</strong></p> <p>Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”</p> <p>Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”</p> <p>Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”</p> <p>Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”</p> <p>Khalid – “Talk”</p> <p>Post Malone – “Wow.”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Rock Song (#ChoiceRockSong)</strong></p> <p>AJR – “100 Bad Days”</p> <p>Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”</p> <p>Bastille – “Joy”</p> <p>Imagine Dragons – “Natural”</p> <p>Cage The Elephant – “Ready To Let Go”</p> <p>lovelytheband – “These Are My Friends”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)</strong></p> <p>Billie Eilish</p> <p>HRVY</p> <p>Juice WRLD</p> <p>Lil Nas X</p> <p>Lizzo</p> <p>ROSALÍA</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice International Artist (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)</strong></p> <p>BLACKPINK</p> <p>BTS</p> <p>CNCO</p> <p>EXO</p> <p>Little Mix</p> <p>NCT 127</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)</strong></p> <p>BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”</p> <p>Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”</p> <p>Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”</p> <p>Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”</p> <p>Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”</p> <p>Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Ship (#ChoiceShip)</strong></p> <p>Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters”</p> <p>Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”</p> <p>Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”</p> <p>Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”</p> <p>Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”</p> <p>Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)</strong></p> <p>Ellen DeGeneres</p> <p>Ethan & Grayson Dolan</p> <p>James Corden</p> <p>Kevin Hart</p> <p>Lilly Singh</p> <p>Tiffany Haddish</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)</strong></p> <p>AJ Styles</p> <p>James Harden</p> <p>Lionel Messi</p> <p>Patrick Mahomes</p> <p>Stephen Curry</p> <p>Tiger Woods</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)</strong></p> <p>Katelyn Ohashi</p> <p>Serena Williams</p> <p>Simone Biles</p> <p>Sky Brown</p> <p>The Bella Twins</p> <p>Tobin Heath</p> <p> </p> <p>TEEN CHOICE 2019 is produced by Bob Bain Productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers. Like TEEN CHOICE 2019 on Facebook at <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.facebook.com_TeenChoiceAwards&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=dzyIWFtKDdbGZiM1H_kAXJ6Dk-oe8FgaikPG1_bIEPM&e=">facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards</a>. Follow the action on Twitter <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__twitter.com_teenchoicefox&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=L37NM2VGf2I-rkt94m3hK32ndyQEWoy9dFWSWvR4VwU&e=">@TeenChoiceFox</a> and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.instagram.com_teenchoicefox&d=DwMFAw&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=VDdjhXE7Bhe0iEFEMk4TF5aWrEYIeCzVZtgH5yPfqDQ&m=RtXWSvo3LUwsKHcz-cKKDePnw-envE8MpPPRqOY3hTU&s=FD3pZiQCpj21VdLgf1rnnVt6jeZ7C-aHqSaDQszn85o&e=">@teenchoicefox</a>. More Entertainment Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Juneteenth_celebrations_at_Emancipation__0_7359576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Juneteenth_celebrations_at_Emancipation__0_7359576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Juneteenth_celebrations_at_Emancipation__0_7359576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Juneteenth_celebrations_at_Emancipation__0_7359576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Juneteenth_celebrations_at_Emancipation__0_7359576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emancipation Park Conservancy commemorates Juneteenth holiday with activities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emancipation Park Conservancy is hosting a Juneteenth commemoration for youth through historical reenactments, food, speakers, and educational activities.</p><p>The events will take place on June 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Emancipation Park (3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004). </p><p>The organization wants to celebrate the "legacy of the African-American community while educating future generations on the history of Juneteenth in Houston and throughout the world."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/houstonians-celebrate-pride-night-with-family-friends-at-lockwood-skating-palace" title="Houstonians celebrate Pride Night with family, friends at Lockwood Skating Palace" data-articleId="413254721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Houstonians_celebrate_Pride_Month_with_s_0_7412808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Houstonians_celebrate_Pride_Month_with_s_0_7412808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Houstonians_celebrate_Pride_Month_with_s_0_7412808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Houstonians_celebrate_Pride_Month_with_s_0_7412808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/17/Houstonians_celebrate_Pride_Month_with_s_0_7412808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houstonians celebrate Pride Night with family, friends at Lockwood Skating Palace</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lockwood Skating Palace hosted a family-fun outing in honor of Pride Month.</p><p>The center was filled with laughs, love and fun during an evening of old school tunes and classic roller skating!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/new-mexico-film-industry-up-amid-abortion-fights-elsewhere-1" title="New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere" data-articleId="412921866" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Balloons fly over the Sandia Mountains during a Mass Ascension during the 2018 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 6, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTA FE, N.M. (Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann and James Green/Getty Images)" title="1139328018_1560972973605-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cracker-barrel-denies-pastors-church-event-at-restaurant-after-he-says-lgbt-people-should-be-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cracker%20Barrel%20THUMB_1560974483186.jpg_7420106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cracker Barrel denied a planned church event at one of its restaurants of a Tennessee pastor, after he preached that the government should execute LGBT people, the restaurant chain said Tuesday on Twitter. (Photo Credit: Cracker Barrel)" title="Cracker Barrel THUMB_1560974483186.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Cracker Barrel denies pastor's church event at restaurant after he says LGBT people should be killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/security-guard-charged-with-murder-in-deadly-shooting-outside-laundromat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/19/Security_guard_charged_with_murder_in_de_0_7419781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Security_guard_charged_with_murder_in_de_0_20190619191122"/> </figure> <h3>Security guard charged with murder in deadly shooting outside laundromat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 