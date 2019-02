Texans could soon be celebrating "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day".

Selena was born on April 16, 1971. If approved, a bill filed in the Texas House would make April 16 "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day".

The day would be "in memory of the contributions to Tejano music" by Selena.

HB 2492 proposes: "(a) April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to

Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist. (b) Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities."

The award-winning singer was just 23 years old when she was killed.