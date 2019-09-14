< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them' Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'  SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Posted Sep 14 2019 11:23PM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as non-binary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."

The English "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community. "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

Smith said they were excited and privileged for the support, adding that they've been "very nervous" about the announcement because they "care too much about what people think" but finally decided to go for it.

"Love you all," Smith wrote on Twitter, adding they're scared "but feeling super free right now. Be kind."

The singer noted: "P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. More Entertainment Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Late_celebrity_chef_Anthony_Bourdain_s_s_0_7660879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Late_celebrity_chef_Anthony_Bourdain_s_s_0_7660879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Late_celebrity_chef_Anthony_Bourdain_s_s_0_7660879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Late_celebrity_chef_Anthony_Bourdain_s_s_0_7660879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Late_celebrity_chef_Anthony_Bourdain_s_s_0_7660879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In addition to winning the award for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for the Kenya episode, "Parts Unknown" also won Outstanding Information Series or Special." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anthony Bourdain wins 2 posthumous Emmy Awards for ‘Parts Unknown'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span>, <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Anthony Bourdain won two posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend for his hit travel show on CNN, “Parts Unknown.” </p><p>The late chef, television star and author won the awards for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special on Saturday. </p><p>The #Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special goes to Anthony Bourdain @PartsUnknownCNN . #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jD9qjNYckw</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/netflix-will-begin-streaming-seinfeld-in-2021" title="Netflix will begin streaming ‘Seinfeld' in 2021" data-articleId="429099956" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Netflix_will_begin_streaming____Seinfeld_0_7660285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Netflix_will_begin_streaming____Seinfeld_0_7660285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Netflix_will_begin_streaming____Seinfeld_0_7660285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Netflix_will_begin_streaming____Seinfeld_0_7660285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Netflix_will_begin_streaming____Seinfeld_0_7660285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Netflix has officially closed a deal with Sony for global streaming rights to the iconic “show about nothing”: “Seinfeld.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Netflix will begin streaming ‘Seinfeld' in 2021</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Netflix has officially closed a deal with Sony for global streaming rights to the iconic “show about nothing”: “Seinfeld.”</p><p>The streaming giant announced on Twitter Monday that it will offer all episodes of “Seinfeld” to customers worldwide as soon as the five-year deal starts in 2021.</p><p>“Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix. All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021,” Netflix said on Twitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dog-the-bounty-hunter-under-doctors-care-after-medical-emergency-rep-confirms" title="Dog the Bounty Hunter 'under doctor's care' after medical emergency, rep confirms" data-articleId="429044956" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Dog_the_Bounty_Hunter__under_doctor_s_ca_0_7660436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Dog_the_Bounty_Hunter__under_doctor_s_ca_0_7660436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Dog_the_Bounty_Hunter__under_doctor_s_ca_0_7660436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Dog_the_Bounty_Hunter__under_doctor_s_ca_0_7660436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Dog_the_Bounty_Hunter__under_doctor_s_ca_0_7660436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Duane Chapman is under doctor’s care after a medical emergency, his representative confirmed on Monday. The reality television star, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was reportedly hospitalized this weekend after suffering a heart emergency, a sour" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog the Bounty Hunter 'under doctor's care' after medical emergency, rep confirms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 02:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Duane "Dog" Chapman is "under doctor's care" after a medical emergency, his representative confirmed on Monday. </p><p>"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes - keep 'em coming," Chapman's representative said. </p><p>I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. The Associated Press contributed to this report. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open."

Smith won an Oscar in 2016 for the song "Writing's on the Wall," from the James Bond thriller "Spectre" and received global attention in 2015 by winning four Grammy Awards, including best new artist Grammy and record of the year for "Stay With Me."

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/two-texas-city-isd-schools-releasing-early-due-to-water-main-break" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two Texas City ISD schools releasing early due to water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Journalist&#x20;Cokie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;appears&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Press&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;26th&#x20;annual&#x20;awards&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Hoffman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/general-mills-issues-nationwide-recall-for-gold-medal-flour-due-to-e-coli-risk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>General Mills issues nationwide recall for Gold Medal flour due to E. Coli risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Trebek&#x2c;&#x20;winner&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Game&#x20;Show&#x20;Host&#x20;award&#x2c;&#x20;poses&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;46th&#x20;Annual&#x20;Daytime&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;-&#x20;Press&#x20;Room&#x20;at&#x20;Pasadena&#x20;Civic&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;05&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Pasadena&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Crotty&#x2f;Patrick&#x20;McMullan&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 