The "Joker" villain is nothing new for Batman fans, but all the worry and controversy surrounding this movie, is something different.

All kinds of questions are being asked, including, does the film provide empathy for the devil?

Already, the FBI and U.S. Army have issued internal warnings of possible mass shooting threats at theaters by people who idolize the crazed character.

AMC and Landmark theaters say anyone dressed like the Batman villain will not be allowed in.

Security was even stepped up at the film's big Hollywood premiere.

No interviews were allowed on the red carpet.

And in Aurora, Colorado, they're taking no chances and aren't airing the film at all.

You all remember this is the theater where a gunman opened fire during a Batman premiere back in 2012, killing 12 people.