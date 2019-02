Tickets to the 2019 RODEOHOUSTON performances will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m. with visitors randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

For the performances from Feb. 25 until March 16, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ ticket prices start at $20, in addition to a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level tickets cost $20, while Loge Level tickets are priced at $25 each.

For lower level seating, a few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles available from $30 to $125 each. Based on the effectiveness of the RODEOHOUSTON Season Ticket program, which began in August 2018, ticket availability in the lower levels is limited.

A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales on Thursday.

For the March 17 George Strait concert-only performance, ticket prices start at $50 with an added $4 per ticket convenience fee and a 2-ticket purchase limit through the first day of public sales on Thursday.

Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets can be purchased using the following methods:

online at rodeohouston.com

via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices

by phone at 855.239.7207 starting on Friday, Jan. 11

in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning on Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery. Please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.