Hit cooking competition series Masterchef Junior renewed for season eight.

Daphne Oz, author, chef and entrepreneur, joins world renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez as a judge on the eighth season of the hit culinary competition series.

In the new season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical Renaissance fair and size up against monster trucks at a motocross track. The chef-testants also will welcome Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the Masterchef kitchen for a donut contest.

With challenge after exciting challenge, one talented kid will be named America's newest Masterchef Junior taking home the trophy and the $100,000 grand prize.