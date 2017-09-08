Mary Sarah performing benefit in Woodlands

Posted: Sep 08 2017 04:49PM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 08 2017 03:07PM CDT

Houston (FOX 26) -

In case you missed it this morning: singer/songwriter Mary Sarah performed on FoxRox and will be performing tonight  in a benefit concert, raising funds for Caiden's Hope. All proceeds will go to the charity

Caiden's Hope believes that parental care is essential to the development of premature infants. We strive to increase each NICU parent's ability to personally care for their precious newborn by partnering with hospital social services departments nationwide to provide travel services for NICU families.

 

 

 

