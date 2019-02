Kacey Musgraves performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kacey Musgraves performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

- Kacey Musgraves opened up RODEOHOUSTON last night and paid tribute to the late singer Selena.

The Grammy winner performed on the rotating star stage for the first time, telling the crowd it's been a dream to perform here since she was a little girl. Musgraves performed her hits "Slow Burn", "Butterflies" and "Merry Go Round" for 53,000 people.

One moment that has a lot of fans talking is her tribute to the late singer Selena.

Selena's sister posted a video of Musgraves covering Selena's 1992 hit "Como La Flor".

"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote.