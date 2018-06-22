Joe Jackson is on his deathbed, reports say

(FoxNews.com) - Joe Jackson has been hospitalized with terminal cancer and is near death, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported Friday that the 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has been battling terminal cancer for "some time" but is "at the end stages."

According to the outlet, his wife Katherine and some of his children and grandchildren have flown in to be by his side. Jackson's famous brood includes Randy Jackson, Janet Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and more.

Jermaine told the Daily Mail Wednesday he and his siblings were struggling to get information on their father's condition.

"No one knew what was going on - we shouldn't have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this," he told the outlet. "We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn't get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick."

The 63-year-old added, "He's very very frail, he doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside - that's our only intention in his final days."

