Nicole Kidman wants to make you laugh!

- Nicole Kidman is ready to kid with you!

While Nicole Kidman would love to star in a comedy, she doesn’t think people find her funny. The star recently opened up about the fork in the road she has reached career-wise.

“I would love to be able to do a comedy. I never get offered them. I’m always get offered dramas. At this stage in my life, I’m so up for anything. I’m just at that place where I’m like, ‘I’m gonna try it.’ I’m willing to fall flat on my face. I know how to get back up again.”

Nicole Kidman was speaking at a panel to promote the second season of Top of the Lake which she will star in alongside Elisabeth Moss.

Despite taking on serious roles, Nicole Kidman admitted humor has a huge role in her life.

“The thing that makes me close to people is laughing with them, I love it.”

Would you tune into a Kidman comedy? We’d at least watch a live stream of her clapping.