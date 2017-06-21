If you get good grades, Marshawn Lynch will cut you

- Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is making sure that students who do well in school look good too!

The NFL star is giving away free haircuts to kids who bring in their report cards showing they got a 3.0 or better.

Lynch’s BeastMode shop is advertising the deal, which is good on Wednesdays.

The Oakland native is a local hero and recently revealed how the team’s move to Las Vegas in 2020 helped convince him to come out of retirement.

“I mean, it’s always been something, being from Oakland, you want to play at home. I had the opportunity. Maybe them staying probably wouldn’t have been so big for me to want to come play.”

And it’s that hometown pride that motivates him to give back to the kids.

“With me being from here, continuing to be here, gives them an opportunity — they get to see someone that actually did it, from where they’re from and for the team they probably idolize.”

Lynch is the real deal!