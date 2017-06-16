Polite car horns are now a thing

- Honk if you want to be nicer!

YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober has created a car horn that makes a much friendlier sound that the current industry standard, reported CNET.

Rober added three new horn sounds to his car. He calls the first sound a “courtesy honk.” It’s a quick, friendly, two-honk chirp designed to nudge texting drivers to move forward at a green light, ask someone to pay attention, or signal a “thank you” while on the road.

As for the other two horn buttons, the red one triggers a train horn, which is maddeningly loud and should be used sparingly. The third button makes a Star Wars R2-D2-like noise that’s extremely chill.

Rober would like these friendlier horns will become the new normal and hopefully reduce stress. His version will also include the louder, more alarming horn sound for extreme emergencies.

What do you think? Are you here for the more courteous horn?