Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, likes to garden in a bikini

- Christie Brinkley is always bikini ready!

The 63-year-old supermodel has revealed she’s so enamored with wearing a two-piece she even dons one to do household chores and gardening.

“You know what? You can’t really critique a person over 50 — it is just, like, if they are brave enough to put on a bikini then you let them be!” she told People. Preach!

She added:

“I always put a bikini on and say, ‘Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little color while I am gardening. I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don’t have any tan lines.”

Christie says she always makes sure to wear protection, but that doesn’t stop her from getting her trademark glow.

“I don’t care how much sunblock you put on, when you’re outdoors as much as I am, you’re going to get some color.”

She’s a true golden girl.