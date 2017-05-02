Miley's dad wants to be known as Cyrus

- Madonna. Prince. Beyonce. Cyrus?

From now on, Billy Ray Cyrus wants to be known as Miley’s dad Cyrus.

The 55-year-old country singer made the revelation to Rolling Stone magazine.

“I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

The Artist Formerly Known as Billy Ray Cyrus says the new moniker will be official in August.

While he’s now famous for being the father of Miley Cyrus, he first rose success with his hit song Achy Breaky Heart.

This year mark’s the song’s 25th anniversary and to commemorate the milestone he’s recording a Spanish version as well as an EDM version of his signature track. For reals!

You’re breaking our heart, Cyrus!