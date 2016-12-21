Sylvester Stallone rejects Trump's offer

Sylvester Stallone has denied President-Elect Donald Trump's offer to be appointed as the chairmen of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Posted:Dec 21 2016 03:43PM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 03:43PM CST

