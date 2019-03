Cardi B on March 1, 2019 (photo from RODEOHOUSTON video) Cardi B on March 1, 2019 (photo from RODEOHOUSTON video)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that rapper Cardi B, who performed on Friday night as part of Black Heritage Day, set the all-time paid rodeo/concert attendance record with 75,580. The previous record was Garth Brooks' second performance in 2018 to close RODEOHOUSTON.