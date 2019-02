"The Prince of Bachata" hit the stage for the second night of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Prince Royce is the first tropical music artist to perform at RODEOHOUSTON. Not only did that make it a very special night, but Tuesday marks 24 years since the last concert of slain superstar Selena Quintanilla at the annual event. He expressed how emotional this performance would be for him and that he would pay tribute by singing one of her songs.

Prince Royce also spoke with FOX 26 News about him going public with his girlfriend and the importance of being bilingual.