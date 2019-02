Actor and director Emilio Estevez visited Houston on Monday night for an advance screening of his new film "The Public."

The Houston Public Library hosted a pre-screening of "The Public," which was written, directed, produced and also stars Emilio Estevez. The movie portrays a perspective of homelessness and demonstrates how important libraries, their staff members and services are to the entire community, especially "vulnerable populations."

Estevez, joined by Ryan Dowd, the author of "The Librarian's Guide to Homelessness," visited the HPL Central Library to attend the branch's weekly noon program, Movie and a Meal. Estevez and Dowd met with library staff and customers to discuss the film.

The Movie and a Meal program provides a hot meal and a movie every Wednesday at 12 p.m. for library customers. Houston's most vulnerable population take part in this weekly program as it provides people with a lunch (provided by non-profit organization Random Acts of Kindness), entertainment and a chance to engage with fellow customers.