HOUSTON (FOX 26) — The Clé Group is known for its lavish Vegas-style venues like Clé Houston & Spire Nightclub with top-notch entertainment, and now, the owners are bringing those sexy vibes to their brand new culinary concept Bisou Restaurant.

Bisou is French for "kiss," and together with veteran French chef Frederick Perrier, the Clé Group owners are bringing classic continental cuisine to the River Oaks district.

The restaurant has created quite a stir in the few months since its opening.

One look on Instagram and you’ll find dozens of people sharing their Bisou experience. It is quickly becoming known as the hottest new social dining experience, but don’t let that scare you away.

Everyone can enjoy a good French kiss!