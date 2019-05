- Fox 26's Ruben Dominguez talks with Chef Aaron Sanchez about the premiere of the 10th season of Masterchef, premiering Wednesday, May 29 on FOX.

Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television’s No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This season, the judges – award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich – take the series to new heights, selecting just 20 incredible home cooks from a batch of top-notch culinary talent.

Throughout the season, the home cooks will face a series of challenges, including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner’s wedding reception, feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway and, for the first time ever, traveling to the U.K., to take over dinner service at Chef Ramsay’s flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store, with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF, the $250,000 grand prize and, for the first time in MASTERCHEF history, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge’s restaurants.

In the premiere episode, “The Epic 10th Season Auditions – Pt. 1,” airing Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, dozens of hopefuls enter the MASTERCHEF kitchen for the first time and have one chance to wow the judges and secure a a spot in the Season 10 field of competitors. In the season’s second episode, “Auditions – Pt. 2 / Battle Round,” airing Wednesday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), find out which cooks round out the top 20 home cooks for the season!

The home cooks come from all across America representing, Arizona, California, Georgia,Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and of course Texas.

Austin Allen Soriano, Entrepreneur

Dallas Bri Baker, Cocktail Server Mollie Guerra, Account Manager Sabina Pincus, Software Sales



MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.