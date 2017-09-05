George Strait headlining Harvey relief concert in San Antonio

Country legend George Strait is headlining a Harvey relief concert in San Antonio with several of his fellow country musicians joining him.

The ‘King of Country’ will be joined by Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at the Majestic Theatre on September 12.

The singer from Poteet, Texas, teased a ‘relief effort’ almost immediately after the devastation in South Texas the claimed at least 60 lives. Initially, he offered little details until his made the official announcement about the concert on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The concert is part of the Hand in Hand benefit telethon that will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CMT featuring Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber and many others.

The telethon will be based in Los Angeles with stages in New York, Nashville and San Antonio. Part of Strait’s performance will be broadcast.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

Tickets for the San Antonio concert go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.