What's going down on Independence Day, H-Town?
George Ranch Historical Park 1890s Independence Day ceremony
Rodeo Sweethearts horse-riding show, cobbler-eating contest & historic hot dog feast
General admission
- $10 for adults
- $9 for seniors
- $5 for children ages five to 15
- free for children four and younger
10215 FM 762 Road
Richmond, Texas 77469
9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
City of Tomball July 4th Celebration & Street Festival
Live music from The Fab 5 on the Quick Quack Car Wash Stage, food vendors, Kroger Kids Zone, aerial fireworks display show, special tribute to military veterans
(free American flags available at Allied Siding and Windows tent while supplies last)
Free admission and parking
Business Highway 249 north of FM 2920/Four Corners
Tomball, Texas 77375
5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The Houston Symphony Star-Spangled Salute at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Concert and fireworks display by the City of Houston
Free admission
Tickets, required for covered seats, available at Miller Theatre Box Office between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on day of event
6000 Hermann Park Drive
Houston, Texas 77030
8:30 p.m.
City of Rosenberg Family Fourth Celebration
Children's carnival, live music by the Triumphs, food vendors, Texas Master Naturalists, fireworks show
Seabourne Creek Nature Park
3831 State Highway 36
Rosenberg, Texas
6 p.m.until 10 p.m.
City of Pearland Celebration of Freedom
VFW military salute, craft, novelty & food vendors, Texas Children's Hospital Kids Zone, free photo booth sponsored by Truly Nolen, live concert by Tub Texas Unlimited Band on the H-E-B Entertainment Stage, fireworks display by Westside Veterinary Hospital
Free admission
Pearland High School football stadium
3775 South Main Street
Pearland, Texas
6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
City of League City Citizens Appreciation Day
Live music, bounce houses, face painter, petting zoo
League Park
200 North Park Avenue
League City, Texas
11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Fourth of July Snow & Ice Celebration
Live ice sculpture demonstrations, live music, face painting, balloon art and fireworks displays
Free admission
The Square at Memorial City
303 Memorial City
Houston, Texas 77024
5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
City of Sugar Land Star Spangled Spectacular
Children's zone, onsite voter registration, information stations, main stage, fireworks display
Sugar Land Festival Site
18355 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, Texas
5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
178th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Parade, fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico
37th Street and Seawall Boulevard
Galveston, Texas
7:30 p.m.
Sealy Pavilion
24th & Sealy Street
Galveston, TX
7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
42nd Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade
Free admission
Market Street
9595 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, Texas 77380
9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Children's Museum of Houston Kidpendence Day
Founding Fathers Meet-and-Greet, Kidpendence Day March, National Anthem, American Trivia,Patriotic Splash
1500 Binz
Houston, Texas 77004
12 p.m.
Live music, CITGO Fueling Good Zone, Southwest Airlines® Porch, Walmart All-American Kids Zone, Bud Light Bayou Beer Garden, Dr. Pepper Zone, Liberty Park
General Admission
- $8 per person online until July 3
- $10 per person online and at gates on July 4
- Free for children 5 years old and younger
Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park
4 p.m. until 10 p.m.