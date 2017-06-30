What's going down on Independence Day, H-Town?

George Ranch Historical Park 1890s Independence Day ceremony

Rodeo Sweethearts horse-riding show, cobbler-eating contest & historic hot dog feast



General admission

$10 for adults

$9 for seniors

$5 for children ages five to 15

free for children four and younger

10215 FM 762 Road

Richmond, Texas 77469

9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City of Tomball July 4th Celebration & Street Festival

Live music from The Fab 5 on the Quick Quack Car Wash Stage, food vendors, Kroger Kids Zone, aerial fireworks display show, special tribute to military veterans

(free American flags available at Allied Siding and Windows tent while supplies last)

Free admission and parking

Business Highway 249 north of FM 2920/Four Corners

Tomball, Texas 77375

5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Houston Symphony Star-Spangled Salute at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Concert and fireworks display by the City of Houston

Free admission

Tickets, required for covered seats, available at Miller Theatre Box Office between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on day of event

6000 Hermann Park Drive

Houston, Texas 77030

8:30 p.m.

City of Rosenberg Family Fourth Celebration

Children's carnival, live music by the Triumphs, food vendors, Texas Master Naturalists, fireworks show

Seabourne Creek Nature Park

3831 State Highway 36

Rosenberg, Texas

6 p.m.until 10 p.m.

City of Pearland Celebration of Freedom

VFW military salute, craft, novelty & food vendors, Texas Children's Hospital Kids Zone, free photo booth sponsored by Truly Nolen, live concert by Tub Texas Unlimited Band on the H-E-B Entertainment Stage, fireworks display by Westside Veterinary Hospital

Free admission

Pearland High School football stadium

3775 South Main Street

Pearland, Texas

6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

City of League City Citizens Appreciation Day

Live music, bounce houses, face painter, petting zoo

League Park

200 North Park Avenue

League City, Texas

11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fourth of July Snow & Ice Celebration

Live ice sculpture demonstrations, live music, face painting, balloon art and fireworks displays

Free admission

The Square at Memorial City

303 Memorial City

Houston, Texas 77024

5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

City of Sugar Land Star Spangled Spectacular

Children's zone, onsite voter registration, information stations, main stage, fireworks display

Sugar Land Festival Site

18355 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, Texas

5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

178th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Parade, fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico

37th Street and Seawall Boulevard

Galveston, Texas

7:30 p.m.

Galveston Beach Band concert

Sealy Pavilion

24th & Sealy Street

Galveston, TX

7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

42nd Annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade

Free admission

Market Street

9595 Six Pines Drive

The Woodlands, Texas 77380

9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Children's Museum of Houston Kidpendence Day

Founding Fathers Meet-and-Greet, Kidpendence Day March, National Anthem, American Trivia,Patriotic Splash

1500 Binz

Houston, Texas 77004

12 p.m.

CITGO Freedom Over Texas

Live music, CITGO Fueling Good Zone, Southwest Airlines® Porch, Walmart All-American Kids Zone, Bud Light Bayou Beer Garden, Dr. Pepper Zone, Liberty Park

General Admission

$8 per person online until July 3

$10 per person online and at gates on July 4

Free for children 5 years old and younger

Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park

4 p.m. until 10 p.m.