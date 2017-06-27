Black Cat Fireworks certified store in Houston area

By: Ruben Dominguez

Posted: Jun 27 2017 02:24PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 02:24PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Elite Fireworks Supercenter started several years ago with one stall and slowly developed the business by expanding to more locations. The store on 4203 Greenhouse Road near Clay Road in northwest Harris County is open until midnight and is certified by Black Cat Fireworks. The family-operated business considers safety and customer service as priorities. One of the store owners, Valmir Nazifi, shows some of the hottest-selling fireworks and other classics. 

