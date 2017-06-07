Cosby accuser in cross-examination: No romantic relationship

- Bill Cosby's chief accuser spent Wednesday morning denying they had a romantic relationship before he allegedly drugged and assaulted her at his Montgomery County home.

The defense resumed its cross-examination of Andrea Constand a day after she broke her long public silence about Cosby by testifying the comedian gave her three blue pills and then violated her with his fingers in 2004 as she lay paralyzed, unable to tell him to stop.

Cosby lawyer Angela Agrusa suggested Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, once enjoyed a romantic dinner at Cosby's home before the alleged assault.

"You were sitting by the fire. The room was dark. There was a nice mood ...," Agrusa began, paraphrasing Constand's 2005 statement to police.

"I don't know what that means," Constand said.

"The lights were dim and the fire was going," the lawyer continued.

"I don't really remember how dim the lights were, but I did have to eat my dinner," Constand said.

Agrusa also spent a painstaking hour going over Constand's phone records, hoping to show she changed her mind about the date she says Cosby assaulted her.

Constand managed the women's basketball team at Temple, Cosby's alma mater, while he was a high-profile trustee. She said Tuesday she felt her continued friendship with Cosby after the alleged assault was important to the school's athletic department.

His lawyers have tried to poke holes in Constand's story, citing differences between her courtroom testimony and the accounts she gave to police and in a lawsuit in 2005. The defense argued the two had a romantic relationship, that Constand wasn't incapacitated and that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The defense pointed out phone records show Constand called Cosby 53 times after she says he assaulted her. Constand told the jury the calls mostly involved the women's basketball team, especially around tournament time.

"I did not want to stir up any trouble," she said. "He was a trustee, he was an alumni there. And I believed he supported many of the athletic programs," Constand said. She said she also feared what Cosby might do. "I felt that if I had gone to the police, that Mr. Cosby would retaliate and try to hurt me, that he would try to hurt me or my family in some way," she testified.

Before Tuesday, Constand had never spoken about Cosby in public, barred from doing so under the terms of a confidential settlement they reached in 2006. Her deposition from that lawsuit remains sealed.