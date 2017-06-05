Wine & Food Week until June 11

By: Ruben Dominguez

Posted: Jun 05 2017 04:39PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 04:39PM CDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (FOX 26) - More than 500 wines and 75 chefs can only mean the 13th annual Wine and Food Week has begun in The Woodlands.

