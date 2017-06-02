Kathy Griffin to address Trump photo, alleged Trump family bullying

- Kathy Griffin is set to explain the reasoning behind her controversial photo shoot with a bloodied mask of President Trump and respond to alleged bullying from the Trump family on Friday.

Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom said in a joint news release they will hold a press conference in Woodland Hills, Calif. at 9 a.m. It will be the first comments Griffin has made since she was relieved of her duties as CNN’s New Year’s Eve host.

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Griffin received major backlash after the photo was published on Tuesday of her holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Trump. She apologized for the photo shoot in a YouTube video later, acknowledging she "went too far." However, by Wednesday morning, her attempt at a joke clearly fell flat among the public.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. called for CNN to drop Griffin as a commentator shortly after the image went viral. "Dear CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx," he tweeted.

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

