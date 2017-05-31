Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets go on sale in September
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Garth Brooks is performing twice at RodeoHouston 2018, and fans can't get enough!
RodeoHouston announced that tickets for his concerts will go on sale in advance of the line-up announcement.
Tickets will be sold starting Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.
For those in the Online Waiting Room, ticket sales open at 9:30 a.m. These tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper Level sections of NRG Stadium.
A minimum of 18,000 tickets total for the two Garth Brooks concerts will be available for purchase.
Below are guidelines set by RodeoHouston:
- Tickets will be sold online only on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A maximum of four tickets, for one performance only, will be allowed per account — subject to availability.
- A service fee of $4 per ticket will be added to all ticket orders.
- Tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats®, the official RodeoHouston paperless ticketing system. More information about Flash Seats will be provided at a later date.
- Tickets will not be available for purchase in person or over the phone.