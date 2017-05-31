Garth Brooks RodeoHouston tickets go on sale in September

- Garth Brooks is performing twice at RodeoHouston 2018, and fans can't get enough!

RodeoHouston announced that tickets for his concerts will go on sale in advance of the line-up announcement.

Tickets will be sold starting Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.

For those in the Online Waiting Room, ticket sales open at 9:30 a.m. These tickets will be located in the Loge and Upper Level sections of NRG Stadium.

A minimum of 18,000 tickets total for the two Garth Brooks concerts will be available for purchase.

Below are guidelines set by RodeoHouston: