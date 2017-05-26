Wonder Woman screenings just for women stir up controversy

- Wonder Woman is back, kicking backsides and kicking up controversy. The movie chain's attempt to lasso women into watching this strong woman is resonating with some who plan to see it.

"I don't see a problem with it as long as it's one night. They can just go the next day," said Samantha Brusso.

"It doesn't bother me as a male. I don't let stuff like that bother me," said Jesus Ventura.

But some on the internet aren't taking no for an answer.

They are outraged that the theater would hold a women's only night. They are calling it discriminatory and threatening lawsuits. Lawsuits. Over a movie.

The chain released a statement that reads in part, "That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we're doing something right."

So will this girl power move muscle out male fans in the long run?

Jeff Bobbitt of Nan's Games and Comics says that's unlikely, the movie is getting really good buzz and even though the majority of fans of the genre are male, most are ok with this.

"Most of the fans are going to see it as funny and a marketing scheme and I think they would be right. "

He says those trolls are actually helping generate more publicity than a marketing campaign ever could. Besides, say some say, the outraged keyboard commandos on the internet have simply lost perspective.

"Yeah, it's just one night. I'm sure they can find something else to do that day," said Cara Thompson.