The search for love continues on Love Connection

- All-new unscripted series LOVE CONNECTION, hosted by Emmy Award winner Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”) and executive-produced by Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”), premieres Thursday, May 25 @ 9/8c on FOX.

The one-hour series amps up the original hit dating show for today’s audiences.

Each hour of LOVE CONNECTION will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. They’ll tell Cohen exactly what they're looking for in a partner and why they've found it so hard to meet Mr. or Mrs. Right. After viewing short video introductions of the three people with whom the Single has gone on blind dates, the studio audience will vote on which of the three they think is the best match.

As the singles talk through each of the three dates, Cohen will bring his personal brand of audacious fun to the series, prodding both the “Single” and the “Match” to divulge even more information. Finally, each Single will have the opportunity to choose one date to take on a romantic overnight getaway. If he/she chooses the same person whom the audience did, then the Single will be given $10,000.

If the audience chose someone different, then the Single will have to decide whether to give up the money and go on the overnight date with his/her original choice or ditch that choice, take the money and head off with the audience pick, in hopes of making a LOVE CONNECTION.

LOVE CONNECTION is produced by Warner Horizon Television and NEXT Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”), Martin Hilton (“The Bachelor”), James Breen (SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, “American Idol”) and Jason Ehrlich (“The Bachelor”) serve as executive producers. Cohen serves as a co-executive producer.