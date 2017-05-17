Director Benny Boom discusses All Eyez On Me

By: Isiah Carey

Posted:May 17 2017 11:32PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 11:32PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Director Benny Boom is getting ready for the debut of his new movie "All Eyez On Me", a Tupac biopic. Boom has also worked on several music videos and FOX's hit show "Empire".


