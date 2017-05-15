Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59

Brad Grey (image from from TMZ.com)
Posted:May 15 2017 10:45AM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 10:48AM CDT

LOS ANGELES (TMZ) - Brad Grey, one of Hollywood's most prolific producers and former Paramount Studios chief, died Sunday night from cancer.

Grey died at his home in Holmby Hills, surrounded by family. He had stepped down from his post as Chairman/CEO of Paramount a few months ago. He'd held the role for 12 years.

This developing story is from TMZ.


