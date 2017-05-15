LOS ANGELES (TMZ) - Brad Grey, one of Hollywood's most prolific producers and former Paramount Studios chief, died Sunday night from cancer.
Grey died at his home in Holmby Hills, surrounded by family. He had stepped down from his post as Chairman/CEO of Paramount a few months ago. He'd held the role for 12 years.
Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59
