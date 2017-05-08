Formerly Radio One, Inc. now Urban One, Inc.

-

A reflection of what the company has accomplished since launching in 1979, Urban One, Inc. will be the new name for the entity once known as Radio One, Inc.

The renamed company released the following statement on Monday:

Commemorating the 18th anniversary of its IPO on May 5, the only integrated, multimedia company focused on Black culture, Radio One, Inc., is changing its name to Urban One, Inc. Reflecting its longstanding, rich history as the most trusted source to inform, entertain and inspire the African-American community, Urban One will continue to provide culturally relevant integrated content through its iconic brands and platforms – TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital and One Solution.

“More than 35 years ago, we proudly began representing Black culture by lifting our voices boldly, courageously and unapologetically,” said CEO Alfred C. Liggins III. “Urban One’s mission is to enhance and maintain our position as the largest distributor of urban content in the country.”

Urban One is at the epicenter of Urban America and is the only multimedia company reaching 82 percent of Black America. Its diverse audience is seeking one thing – high-quality, relevant urban content that reflects, acknowledges and pays homage to the Black culture that has impacted every fiber of American life.

The leading voice speaking to Black America, Urban One is committed to serving its multimedia audiences, as well as offering its advertisers and community partners deeper consumer engagement solutions. Through its various platforms, Urban One is national in reach and local in impact resulting in 59 million households, 22 million listeners, 40 million video streams, 20 million unique visitors and 5 million app starts.

Expansive television and digital networks, nationally syndicated programs and its community-based local radio markets comprise Urban One’s portfolio as the country’s largest distributor of urban content:

TV One: The Largest African-American Owned Television Network

Radio One: The Largest African-American Owned Local Urban Radio Network

Reach Media: The Largest Syndicator of Urban Programming

iOne Digital: The Largest Distributor of Digital Urban Content

One Solution: Urban One’s Award-Winning Branded Solution Division

In addition, Urban One is following its national and local radio footprint with R1 Digital, a recently established digital portfolio devoted to creating relevant, inventive and useful marketing and interactive solutions to help brands navigate the deeply rooted urban culture. With 224+ locally sourced station websites, mobile apps and social media platforms reaching 66 million unique consumers annually, R1 Digital helps advertisers become a consumer’s choice brand. R1 Digital’s platforms house a trove of original content covering pop culture, inspiration, sports, entertainment, talk news and more; allowing its audience to engage with its partners anytime and anywhere.

Dedicated to diversifying its overall business portfolio away from dependence on advertising revenues, Urban One will continue to establish mutually beneficial partnerships like the One VIP card from American Express Serve© and its investment as a Principal Entity of MGM National Harbor, LLC.

Urban One is also committed to connecting with Black America, urban enthusiast and lovers of Black culture one person at a time and does so through its annual live and public affairs events reaching over 1 million people a year. In addition, the company offers actionable insights to help the community make informed decisions with consumer insights and research studies.