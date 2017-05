Entertainment

Cinco de Mayo at Jimmy Changas

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the victory over invading French forces by the Mexican army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Parties for the occasion are taking place throughout the Houston area.

Photographer Darlene Janik Faires visited Jimmy Changas in League City where vice president of marketing Heather McKeon and Chef Oscar Marquez demonstrate how to prepare the perfect margarita and guacamole.